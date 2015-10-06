Ways to help South Carolina flooding victims

There are several ways to help the victims of one of the worst flooding disasters in South Carolina history.

If you'd like to volunteer, visit the United Way Association of South Carolina website here: http://www.scemd.org/recovery-section/donations-and-volunteers.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says people can donate to one of the many Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOADs).

You can find the agencies listed on their website: http://www.scemd.org/recovery-section/donations-and-volunteers.

They say the best way to donate is by giving cash.

Cash money can be used immediately in response to a crisis, helps organizations purchase or provide exactly what is needed, when it is needed, and buy supplies near the affected area. They say organized donations cut down on transportation time and costs.

You can also make a donation directly to the American Red Cross here: https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.

For the tech savvy, Charleston-based fundraising software company Bidr has created a text-to-give method of donating to the South Carolina Red Cross.

"People lost their homes, cars, and other valuable belongings," reads Bidr's website. "Many now face a tremendous hardship replacing what they've lost and getting back on their feet."

As of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, over $1,017 had been raised.

Go to the following website if you'd like to make a donation: http://text.gives/scflood.

