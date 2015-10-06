Quantcast

City, county officials release information on applying for FEMA - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

breaking

City, county officials release information on applying for FEMA aid, damage assessment

(Photo Source: Tim Brogdon) (Photo Source: Tim Brogdon)

Officials are releasing information on what victims of flooding should do now that the waters are starting to recede in some areas of the Lowcountry. 

Early registration is open for the State of South Carolina for federal assistance on flood damage, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). 

Charleston, Dorchester, Georgetown, Horry, Lexington, Orangeburg, Richland and Williamsburg counties are on the list of eligible counties for federal declaration for Individual Assistance, officials say. 

After crews assess the flood damage, other counties could be added to the list. Berkeley County Officials expect their area to be added. 

If your county is listed, officials say you can go ahead and complete an application now.

Victims of flooding can apply at http://www.disasterassistance.gov/. When asked to choose a disaster, select "disaster has occurred, but not in the list." Your application will be processed if and when a declaration is signed. You can also call 800-621-3362 to apply. 

The news release says a local disaster recovery center will be opened at a later date. 

Charleston County officials say sandbags are still available to all citizens and can be picked up from their service location at 617 Riverland Drive on James Island. 

DAMAGE ASSESSMENT

Below is contact information for citizens to call and report damage from the severe weather based on where they live:

If you are in the following municipalities call:

  • Town of Kiawah                    843-768-9166
  • City of Charleston                843-619-6130
  • Isle of Palms                         843-886-9912
  • Town of Mount Pleasant     843-884-5184
  • Sullivan’s Island                   843-883-3198
  • City of North Charleston*     843-740-2564

*The City of North Charleston is partnering with the Charleston Home Builders Association, Charleston Electrical Contractors Association, and Triad Mechanical Contractors to inspect the homes at no cost to the residents. A news release from the city of North Charleston says people with unidentified flooded homes are encouraged to call 843-740-2533 or email flood@northcharleston.org.

If you are in the Unincorporated Charleston County or one of the following municipalities, call 843-202-6930.                                                                                     

  • Town of Awendaw
  • Town of Hollywood
  • Town of James Island
  • Town of Lincolnville
  • Town of McClellanville
  • Town of Meggett
  • Town of Ravenel
  • Town of Rockville
  • Town of Seabrook Island 

