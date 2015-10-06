Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office pulls family to safety, urges residents to stay off the roads

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to stay home, and stay off the roads.

"We are continuing to patrol and inspect our roadways to provide a route in the event of, say, a medical emergency," says Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. "But we stress that you should stay home and avoid travel."

Ravenell acknowledges that there are many back roads used by locals as short cuts to get across the county, and says motorists should avoid them as well. "I can't emphasize it enough, these short cuts are not safe," Ravenell said.

"We're continuing to monitor the roadways and bridges throughout the county," the sheriff said. "But at this time, we're still recommending everyone stay home."

A news release says officers with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, Orangeburg County Emergency Services, Branchville and Rowesville fire departments pulled a family of three to safety near Branchville Tuesday morning.

According to the release, the family was surrounded by waters overflowing from the North Edisto River.

