Berkeley County School District cancels class Wednesday, says employees will return to work

A release from the Berkeley County School District says while employees will return to work Wednesday beginning at 9 am, classes for students remain canceled.

District officials were advised by the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the Berkeley County Emergency Preparedness Center and the Berkeley County Roads and Bridges Department that roads throughout the district may not be able to support the weight of school buses and increased traffic.\

School for students has been canceled as a precaution.

At this time, all extracurricular activities are postponed until further notice.

The news release says Monday, October 19, 2015 and Monday, January 4, 2016 will serve as make up days.

