TRAFFIC ALERT: I-26 EB slows to a crawl following accident near Ashley Phosphate Rd. exit

Eastbound traffic on I-26 is beginning has slowed down to a crawl after collision near the Ashley Phosphate exit.

Traffic is stop-and-go, stretching from Mile Marker 199 to the Aviation Avenue exit. 

As of 8:50 a.m., it would take 85 minutes to drive from Summerville to Downtown Charleston. 

It would take 18 minutes to drive from downtown Charleston to Summerville. 

