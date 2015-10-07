Quantcast

TRAFFIC ALERT: Left lane blocked on 526 EB at Virginia Ave. exit - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

breaking

TRAFFIC ALERT: Left lane blocked on 526 EB at Virginia Ave. exit

The eastbound left lane is blocked on 526 at the Virginia Avenue exit.

Traffic is moving slowly.

As of 7:19 a.m., it would take 51 minutes to drive from West Ashley to Mount Pleasant.

It would take 19 minutes to drive from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly