Williamsburg County officials urging people south of Black River, Santee River to evacuate

Officials with Williamsburg County Government are urging citizens living south of the Black River and Santee River to evacuate voluntarily because of flood dangers.

Williamsburg County Public Safety along with the South Carolina Army National Guard will be conducting evacuation efforts in the Lane area of Williamsburg County.

All citizens wanting to evacuate need to bring their own bedding and personal hygiene items because supplies are limited. Citizens needing assistance to leave their homes should call 843-354-0790 or 843-354-0805.

Those that choose to stay home can do so at their own risk, officials say.

River levels could reach as high as 22.65 feet Wednesday. Flood stage is at 12 feet.

