North Charleston officials provide update on flooding relief; preventing burglaries to flooded homes

North Charleston Mayor Kieth Summey and other officials held a press conference to provide an update on the flooding seen in North Charleston Wednesday.

Topics included the steps officials are taking to return flood victims to their homes, the progress being made on damage assessment, fire department animal rescues, and residential roadside debris collection.

Officials said all but two residents were evacuated from the heavily flooded Pepperhill neighborhood. Power was cut off to the area Sunday. Of the 102 homes, 52 homes now have power.

Chief Driggers with the North Charleston Police Department also touched on reports of burglaries to flooded homes within the past few days. The department has been working to ensure there are none.

Driggers said that if you see something suspicious in your neighborhood, you should call the police. He also warned criminals against going to the area.

"If you plan on coming to North Charleston to burglarize someone's home, we'll bring you to justice," said Driggers.

Officials also urged people to register for FEMA assistance in advance. They said FEMA crews are working their way to North Charleston to set up a disaster discovery center.

According to officials, applicants will need to provide their social security numbers, insurance information, damage inventory, financials and direct deposit information.

Authorities advise taking photos of your damage, and the progress you've made repairing it. They also say you should keep any receipts that might prove useful.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.