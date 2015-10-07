Officials reopening Main Road at Savannah Highway from 2-6 p.m. for cars going onto Johns Island

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says Main Road at US Hwy 17 will be open only to motorists going onto Johns Island from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Motorists will be instructed to drive in the center lane of the roadway to avoid their vehicles from getting flooded.

Drivers will not be allowed to travel from Johns Island using Main Road to US Hwy 17 during this time, officials say.

At 6:00 p.m., deputies will close Main Road to all traffic because of expected high tide. Main Road near the Limehouse Bridge will be reassessed after this evening’s high tide have subsided.

Road closures on Main Road from the Savannah Highway intersection to River Road had traffic moving slowly off of Johns Island Wednesday morning. Some reported that it took several hours for them to get to work.

Early that morning, Charleston County Sheriff's deputies said motorists should expect long delays in traffic throughout the day until the affected section of Main Road was reopened by SCDOT.

