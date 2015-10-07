Berkeley County School District students will return to class Thursday, school will operate on a two hour delay

Berkeley County School District students will return to school Thursday, and will operate on a two-hour delay, officials say.

School buses will operate on a one-hour delay. BCSD employees will report at their regular time.

District officials were advised by the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the Berkeley County Emergency Preparedness Center and the Berkeley County Roads and Bridges Department that area roads, bridges and passageways, with the exception of the officially reported closures, are able to be used for transportation.

