CAS: Humane Society to move 40 adult dogs to other shelters

The Charleston Animal Society says the Humane Society of the United States is stepping in to take 40 of their adult dogs to other shelters after their shelter was overwhelmed with animals during the flood disaster. Flooding issues across the Lowcountry caused the Charleston Animal Society to close for several days.

The Humane Society will start transporting the dogs at 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

“We are so thankful for this transport from the Humane Society,” said Charleston Animal Society CEO Joe Elmore, “but even with this generous act, we have more than 600 animals in our system that we are caring for and trying to get adopted.”

Representatives of the Charleston Animal Society said Tuesday that they were overwhelmed with animals.

At the time, they had 168 Dogs, 60 puppies, 82 cats and 348 kittens in their shelter system.

