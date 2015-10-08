Truck strikes Berkeley County school bus, no injuries reported

A news release from the Berkeley County School District says a bus transporting students to Berkeley Intermediate and Berkeley Elementary was involved in an accident Thursday morning.

The school bus was crossing Rembert Dennis Boulevard onto Stony Landing Road when a truck ran a red light and collided with the BCSD school bus, the news release says.

Officials say about 15 students were involved in the accident. Every student and the bus driver were checked out at local hospitals.

No serious injuries were reported.

