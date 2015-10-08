Police: Summerville man wanted for stealing $65,000 in K-Mart Jewelry

Summerville police say a man is wanted for stealing $65,000 in jewelry from a locked display case at the K-Mart on Ladson Road on Monday.

According to a news release, Daniel Owens, Jr., forcefully entered the locked jewelry display case and stole men's and women's jewelry. The police report states that 62 rings, 4 pairs of earrings, 3 pendants and 1 bracelet were stolen.

The store manager said he was monitoring a woman he thought was suspicious when the store alarm was activated toward the front of the store.

Soon after, police were called to the scene.

"I went to the jewelry counter and observed the display case had the pad lock pulled from the door and two small black screw drivers on the floor in front of it," the responding officer wrote in his incident report.

The release says Owens was identified via the store's video surveillance system. Police believe Owens sold some of the stolen merchandise to a cash-for-gold store on Ladson Road less than 12 hours after stealing them.

He's wanted Grand Larceny of an amount more than $10,000.

Officials don't believe this is his first jewelry heist. They say he's also wanted for shop-lifting from a Wal-Mart on North Main Street.

A police report states that officials have probable cause to believe he stole several items of jewelry valued at $2,406.00 from the Wal-Mart on May 20.

A latent print analysis by SLED found identified Owens' finger prints on the store's jewelry case, and positively matched his DMV photo to still shots made from surveillance video.

