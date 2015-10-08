Families' worries rise as waters begin to recede

The flood waters had no boundaries, entering Bree and Shelby Giesick's home on Dorchester Road and taking with it game systems, furniture, family photographs and cherished memories.

"This has been my home for 27 years. I've never seen this and this is a shock," Bree said while holding her young son close. "I can't wrap my head around what's going on."

Shelby says the water started seeping into their home through the laundry room.

Shortly after that, it had touched every nook and cranny. Soggy, loose floor boards along with sediment on the walls are just two signs of the devastation.

The Giesick's mother evacuated the home and has yet to see the damage.

"My mom's going to come home today. We're going to save everything we can that we had on higher ground," Shelby said.

As the water subsides, it leaves behind thousands of dollars in damages and people wondering where to go from here.

"A lot of us have jobs. We don't know if we have to go to work tomorrow or even this week. I have a little one I have to take care of. I don't know what to do," Bree said.

Bree lives down the road from her childhood home.

Her house was spared, giving her sister and mother a place to live until the water subsides and their home becomes livable again.

