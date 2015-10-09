Goose Creek fitness group holds fundraiser for flood victims, breast cancer research

A Lowcountry fitness group is holding a fundraiser Friday for South Carolina flood victims, along with breast cancer research.

The Monster Mashup Workout will be held at All That Jazz on 108 Greenland Dr. in Goose Creek.

The event is being organized by the owners of STRYKE Fitness in Goose Creek and New York Dance Instructor Kershel Anthony of KerBOOMka.

Both groups will be featured on Sweat, Inc., a televised competition geared toward finding the next big fitness craze. Hosted by Jillian Michaels, the show is set to premiere on Spike TV on Oct. 20.

Organizers of the event say attendees should dress up and be prepared to sweat.

Admission is $20.

