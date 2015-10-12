Police investigating shooting incident on I-526

North Charleston Police are investigating an early-morning shooting on I-526 near the Leeds Avenue exit.

Police were dispatched to the area at 1:41 a.m., where they found two cars damaged with what appeared to be bullet holes.

Shortly after that, police say two shooting victims showed up at Saint Francis Hospital. One of the victims had been hit once and the other had multiple wounds, police say.

There is no word on the condition of the victims.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

