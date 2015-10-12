SCDOT releases update on statewide road repairs

Damage along Gross Avenue in Moncks Corner. (Photo by Norm Lewis)

The South Carolina Department of Transportation released an update Monday on the repairs being made to roads impacted by flooding.

SCDOT says they have 2,032 maintenance employees actively working 12-hour shifts. The number of road and bridge closures statewide has fallen from 335 on Sunday to 322 on Monday.

According to a news release, approximately 4,000 man hours will be used to repair 13 bridges crossing the Black and Pocotaligo rivers, including Tearcoat Branch. While they're actively working to restore roads, the SCDOT reminds the public that if a road is covered with water, "turn around, don't drown."

The SCDOT has listed the following Lowcountry roads as top priority Monday:

US 17A, SC 63, S-161, 272, 754 – Colleton

Six Mile & Rifle Range slope repair – Charleston

Edisto Island (SC 174) drainage & road repair

Main Rd (S-20) washout repair – Charleston

US 17 North crossline repair – Charleston

S-993 crossline repair – Berkeley

S-447, 376, 97, SC 402 & 45 washout repairs – Berkeley

S-141, 377, 748, 749, 464, SC 61 washout repairs - Dorchester

They say the following roads require segment re-construction:

600 block Main Rd (S-20) – Charleston

SC 174 on Edisto

S-973, 368, 993 – Berkeley

SC642 – Dorchester

The following bridges will need to be rehabilitated, or replaced:

US 52 (Rivers Ave) & I-526 – slope repair – Charleston

SC 41, US 17A – Berkeley

S-53, S-19 – Dorchester

