Quantcast

SCDOT releases update on statewide road repairs - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

SCDOT releases update on statewide road repairs

Damage along Gross Avenue in Moncks Corner. (Photo by Norm Lewis) Damage along Gross Avenue in Moncks Corner. (Photo by Norm Lewis)

The South Carolina Department of Transportation released an update Monday on the repairs being made to roads impacted by flooding. 

SCDOT says they have 2,032 maintenance employees actively working 12-hour shifts. The number of road and bridge closures statewide has fallen from 335 on Sunday to 322 on Monday. 

According to a news release, approximately 4,000 man hours will be used to repair 13 bridges crossing the Black and Pocotaligo rivers, including Tearcoat Branch. While they're actively working to restore roads, the SCDOT reminds the public that if a road is covered with water, "turn around, don't drown."

The SCDOT has listed the following Lowcountry roads as top priority Monday: 

  • US 17A, SC 63, S-161, 272, 754 – Colleton
  • Six Mile & Rifle Range slope repair – Charleston
  • Edisto Island (SC 174) drainage & road repair
  • Main Rd (S-20) washout repair – Charleston
  • US 17 North crossline repair – Charleston
  • S-993 crossline repair – Berkeley
  • S-447, 376, 97, SC 402 & 45 washout repairs – Berkeley
  • S-141, 377, 748, 749, 464, SC 61 washout repairs - Dorchester 

They say the following roads require segment re-construction: 

  • 600 block Main Rd (S-20) – Charleston 
  • SC 174 on Edisto
  • S-973, 368, 993 – Berkeley
  • SC642 – Dorchester 

The following bridges will need to be rehabilitated, or replaced: 

  • US 52 (Rivers Ave) & I-526 – slope repair – Charleston
  • SC 41, US 17A – Berkeley
  • S-53, S-19 – Dorchester 

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly