Log truck catches fire following accident in Walterboro

(Photo Source: Walterboro Police) (Photo Source: Walterboro Police)

Walterboro police say they responded to a vehicle accident where a log truck caught on fire Monday morning.

According to officials, the incident happened on the 800 block of Sniders Highway. 

Officials say one person was sent to the hospital.

This is a developing story.

