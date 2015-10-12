Officials: Convicted cop killer found dead in jail cell

Officials say convicted cop killer Jesse Sapp has been found dead in his jail cell. Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson says she was told Sapp committed suicide.

Sapp was found guilty of gunning down Corporal Jeff Johnson at a holiday checkpoint in Goose Creek near College Park Road in July of 2002. He was sentenced to die by lethal injection.

A new sentencing hearing was ordered in August 2009 after a judge found Sapp's attorneys for his initial trial were "ineffective" in their defense.

In April of 2015, a judge heard arguments on whether to toss out a death sentence or set aside a re-sentencing date for an inmate currently on death row. He was expected to make a decision sometime soon.

Sapp's death sentence was also upheld in October 2005 after an appeal.

This is a developing story. The incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.