One-day catastrophe claims center opening in North Charleston Wednesday

Government officials are hosting a catastrophe claims center in North Charleston Wednesday to help consumers with their insurance questions and claims after torrential rain flooded hundreds of homes and houses statewide.

“We encourage anyone that has experienced property damage from the storm to come out to the center so that we may assist them in their claims process and help them recover as quickly as possible,” said Ray Farmer, Director of the South Carolina Department of Insurance, one of the organizations hosting the event. It's also being organized by the City of North Charleston and Senator Marlon Kimpson.

A news release says Department of Insurance staff will be available to assist and answer questions. They'll be joined by FEMA and many of the major insurance companies covering the property and automobiles damaged in the weather event.

The claims center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at the North Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

