Animal rescue support teams operating in Georgetown County during flood event

The National Animal Rescue and Sheltering Coalition says it has disaster response operations up and running in Georgetown County as they continue to see flooding in the area.

A news release says they are also providing pet food and other necessities for county residents in need and are working to help alleviate overcrowding at St. Frances Animal Center.

The National Animal Rescue and Sheltering Coalition is the state’s official animal rescue team for disaster response.

Anyone needing animal rescue or sheltering should call the Georgetown County Disaster Call Center, which is coordinating with animal rescuers included in the coalition. The call center number is (843) 545-3273.

