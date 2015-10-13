Forum for Summerville mayoral candidates to be held Tuesday

The Greater Summerville-Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a mayoral candidate forum to help voters to get to know the people running to lead their town.

The forum will serve as an opportunity for residents in the community to come out and ask the mayoral candidates questions before elections in November.

Current Mayor Bill Collins and his opponent Wiley Johnson were invited, as well as Town Council District Two candidates Christine Czarnik and Terry Jenkins.

The event is free for the public to attend.

The forum will be held from Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 at the Dorchester County Council Chambers on North Main Street in Summerville. Those attending are asked to use the Cedar Street entrance.

