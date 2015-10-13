Cypress Gardens closes indefinitely after millions of dollars in flood damage

Berkeley County officials say Cypress Gardens has been closed indefinitely following the historic rain and flooding seen in the area.

"Cypress Gardens suffered damages so substantial that it is not currently safe for the public to access it," says Michael Mule, Public Information Officer for Berkeley County. "The initial assessments of damages total in the millions of dollars."

Mule says officials are still assessing the damage and intend on applying for FEMA assistance. They also plan on seeking the public’s support through fundraising.

The attraction, which includes boat rides on a black swamp and a butterfly house, has been featured in numerous national magazines and popular television shows and motion pictures including The Notebook and The Patriot, its website says.

Mule says ideally, Cypress Gardens would be reopened by next year's tourist season.

