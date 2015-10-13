Many students to attend new schools in Berkeley County next year

Many Berkeley County students are set to attend new schools next year.

On Tuesday night, the board unanimously passed the new attendance lines for the new Philip Simmons Schools.

Here's a look at the attendance lines map.

It will affect students and parents in the Cainhoy and Daniel Island areas.

According to the district, it's growing by nearly one thousand students each year.

Philip Simmons Elementary/Middle School will open August of next year.

The Philip Simmons High School is scheduled for completion fall of 2017.

