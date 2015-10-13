Many students to attend new schools in Berkeley County next year

Firefighters in Berkeley County are on the scene of a fully-involved house fire Thursday morning, according to officials.More >>
Charleston County deputies are searching for a missing man who has not been seen for a month.More >>
Police say they have no suspects in the case of a body found burned in a barrel in Goose Creek as the coroner's office works to identify the victim.More >>
A retired Berkeley County deputy shot and wounded a burglar at his home Wednesday morning, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has appointed an upstate attorney as the new chairman of the State Infrastructure Bank.More >>
