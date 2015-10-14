Quantcast

Drivetimes Wednesday morning

(Photo Source: AP) (Photo Source: AP)
(WCSC) -

Here are the drive times as of 8:20 a.m. 

I-26 

From Summerville to downtown Charleston: 34 minutes

From downtown Charleston to Summerville: 18 minutes 

I-526 

From West Ashley to Mount Pleasant: 27 minutes

From Mount Pleasant to West Ashley: 19 minutes

Highway 61 

From 17A to Bees Ferry Road: 26 minutes

From Bees Ferry Road to 17A: 22 minutes 

