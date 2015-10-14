College of Charleston to host mayoral debate Wednesday

The College of Charleston’s Department of Political Science is hosting a debate for Charleston mayoral candidates Wednesday.

According to a news release, the event is part of the College’s Bully Pulpit Series, a non-partisan event series that encourages and facilitates civic participation throughout the campus community by providing a platform for dialogue with the nation’s leaders.

"The 2015 mayoral election is vitally important for our community," political science department chair and professor Gibbs Knotts said. "The results will help shape the city's future and will play a major role in how the region addresses key issues like transportation, planning, policing and economic development,"



The debate is being held at the College of Charleston's Sottile Theatre on the corner of George and King streets in downtown Charleston.

Doors open to the public at 6:30 p.m. The event starts at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.