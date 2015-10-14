SCEMD: FEMA ineligibility letters may not be the last word

Some disaster survivors affected by the severe storms and flooding in South Carolina may receive a letter from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) saying they are ineligible for disaster assistance, a news release says.

Officials at SCEMD say you shouldn't be alarmed or discouraged. It could mean that FEMA does not have all the information needed to make a decision on an applicant’s disaster assistance.

The news release says there are several reasons exist for why flood survivors receive ineligibility determination letters and yet may be eligible for assistance. For example, the applicant may still need to:

? Return insurance information;

? Provide information to prove occupancy or ownership of the damaged property;

? Fill out all necessary paperwork; or

? Complete and return the U.S. Small Business Administration loan application.

According to the release, applicants with insurance should contact their insurance company and ask for a settlement letter detailing exactly what is covered under their claim. They should mail insurance settlement information to FEMA – Individuals & Households Program, National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055.

SCEMD says flood survivors have up to 12 months from the date they registered with FEMA to submit insurance information for review. FEMA cannot provide money to individuals or households for losses already covered by insurance.

FEMA reminds applicants to return the completed SBA loan application even if they choose to decline the loan. Completing the loan application is a necessary step if applicants are to be considered for some other forms of disaster assistance.

The news release says applicants who wish to appeal a decision can do so in writing within 60 days from the date the ineligibility letter was received. Guidelines for appeals can be found in the Applicant’s Handbook sent to everyone who registered with FEMA.

