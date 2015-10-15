Meetings set for attendance line changes in Dorchester District Two

In preparation for the 2016 opening of Dorchester School District Two’s four new schools, proposed attendance line changes have been developed by district staff. The schools include three elementary schools and a middle school of the arts.

Seven public meetings will be held at several district schools to discuss the changes, a news release says.

According to the release, a presentation of the comprehensive plan including all proposed changes will be made at six meetings to let parents hear about all changes being proposed and provide input on the plans.

The release says the seventh meeting is scheduled to present the final proposal after the public input sessions, and before the proposed plan is presented to the Board of Trustees for consideration and action at the board meeting on Dec. 14.

The following meetings are scheduled:

Thursday, Oct. 15 - Fort Dorchester Elementary School at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22 - Pye Elementary School at 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 2 - Summerville High School at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 5 - William M. Reeves, Jr. Elementary School at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 12th - Beech Hill Elementary School at 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 16 - Rollings Middle School of the Arts at 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 7 - Summerville High School at 6:30 p.m. – Finalized Proposal

Monday, Dec. 4 - Board Meeting at 6:00 p.m. – Presentation of Proposed Plan

*Thursday, November 19th is scheduled as an alternate meeting date, if necessary.

