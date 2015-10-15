Motorcyclist charged with felony DUI in deadly Highway 78 accident

A 27-year-old man has been charged in a fatal accident involving a car and a motorcycle on Highway 78 near Shipley Street Thursday morning.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has charged Mua Tuala with felony DUI and reckless homicide.

Ashleigh Spofford, 28, of Ladson, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, died at the scene, according to Deputy Coroner Kelly Kraus.

Spofford was wearing a helmet, Kraus said.

The driver of the motorcycle, Tuala, was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Two people on the motorcycle were traveling in the median on Highway 78 shortly before 7:45 a.m. when a Honda CRV pulled out of a private residence and hit them, according to the Highway Patrol.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Traffic in the westbound lanes were rerouted to College Park Road as investigators cleared the scene.

