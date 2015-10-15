St. Andrew's students excited to learn in new facility

West Ashley’s St. Andrew's School of Math and Science Elementary School held a dedication ceremony for its new building.



Song and celebration filled the building as the school's staff surprised the elementary school students. Community members, elected officials and parents joined excited students in the gymnasium for ceremony.



Principal Amy Cario says there is more space for her students to learn and grow in the classroom. She says students also now have outdoor classes and better science laboratories, which keep them on to of the rigorous STEM curriculum.



All of the additions have students excited to head out the door for school. "When we see them in the morning, we get them out of the car, we get them off the bus or they walk to school, and they are ready to come to school because they're excited to be in this great building," Ms. Cario said.



Saint Andrews will serve 750 students. The elementary school is one of three Charleston County School District facilities set to open this year.

