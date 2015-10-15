Officials announce closing of flood shelters in Williamsburg County

Williamsburg County Government Officials have announced that all shelters have been closed Thursday. The shelters were opened to house people affected by flooding in the area.

FEMA representatives are urging citizens to take pictures of any damages endured during the recent flood. Officials say this will assist FEMA representatives with filing your claim as the repair process begins.

FEMA representatives will be traveling in teams throughout the county registering citizens impacted by the flood.

Citizens needing to contact FEMA can use the following phone number 1-800-621-3362, or via internet www.disasterassistance.gov/ .

