Tide Loads of Hope providing free laundry services in Summerville Thursday

A Tide Loads of Hope mobile unit is stationed outside of Faith Assembly Church on 337 Farmington Road in Summerville Thursday.

According to their website, Tide Loads of Hope provides relief to victims of disaster with their mobile laundromat. They wash, dry, and fold clothes for families in need.

According to a press release, the company started collecting laundry at 9 a.m., and will stop at 5 p.m., or when 100 loads are received.

Officials ask that families limit their laundry to no more than two loads.

