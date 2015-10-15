Prosecutors claim 'one less gang member to fear' after judge hands down sentence

A North Charleston gang member has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Solicitor Scarlett Wilson says Laquan Bryan, 19, pleaded guilty to Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during Commission of a Violent Crime Tuesday.

The defendant was affiliated with a local gang, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

The Honorable Judge Jeff Young sentenced the defendant to 20 years on the Attempted Murder charge and 5 years on the gun charge to be run consecutive for a total of 25 years.

“Judge Young gave a good sentence on facts that could easily have turned to murder. The cooperation of the victims in this case was critical and because of them, we were able to bring this case to trial,” Solicitor Wilson said.

According to a news release, North Charleston Police found a maintenance man who was shot three times after responding to a shots fired call on March 11, 2014.

The victim and his co-worker were clearing out a vacant apartment when they heard a disturbance nearby.

The news release continues:

"They approached the defendant and his friends who were causing the disturbance, and told them to leave the apartment complex property. The victim then attempted to get the license plate number of the suspects’ vehicle. The defendant, who was the front passenger, and his two friends jumped out of the vehicle. One began assaulting the victim, and the defendant approached the victim with a revolver and fired three shots at him. The victim’s co-worker knocked the defendant to the ground on the third shot. The defendant then pointed the gun at the co-worker before he dove into a ditch to avoid getting shot."

“We were prepared to draw a jury this to bring Bryan to justice," said Assistant Solicitors Richard Waring and Jenna Newman, who prosecuted the case. "With the help of the North Charleston Police Department, the people of North Charleston have one less gang member to fear. ”

