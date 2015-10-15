Police: Woman used bad check for big purchase, then requested refund

Summerville Police are asking for help identifying a woman who used a counterfeit check to purchase a washer and dryer then requested a refund totaling $2,508 the next day.

A news release says police were called to South State Bank in reference to check fraud.

A woman told officers she observed a suspicious charge on her checking account. When she obtained a copy of the check used to pay for it, her account and routing numbers were the same, but her name was replaced with someone else's.

The woman told police she still had the check book that bears the same numbers as the fraudulent check and didn't know how someone got the account information.

Police believe the suspect used that check to buy a washer and dryer, and then returned it for money the next day.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Summerville Police.

