Normal operations: Charleston County moves back to OPCON 5 after flood disaster

Charleston County Government’s Emergency Operations Center moved to OPCON 5 status at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, a news release says.

This movement means they are now at normal day-to-day operations after record-breaking flooding in October.

A news release from the county says they will continue to help coordinate volunteers and donations through the Citizens Information Line at 843-746-3900. They say the line will not be staffed, but will provide an opportunity to leave a message and staff will respond in a timely manner.

Charleston County crews will continue with debris removal in the City of Charleston, Isle of Palms, Johns Island and additional areas as needed this week.

As of Wednesday, crews have picked up 62 truckloads or more than 3,200 cubic yards of debris.

Officials say you should not put debris material in black bags. The items will not be picked up as debris since it cannot be seen and looks like normal municipal waste.

If possible, household hazardous waste should be taken to County Convenience Sites for disposal rather than left at the curb.

They ask that you avoid placing debris near utilities along the road.

Early registration is open for the State of South Carolina for flood damage, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Visit the FEMA website listed below and apply online to start your application: http://www.disasterassistance.gov. You can also call 800-621-3362.

Those without Internet access should note that the Charleston County Public Libraries have computers with Internet access that can be used.

All library branches are operating on a normal schedule except the Poe Branch on Sullivan’s Island. Cleanup and repair will continue this week and the branch is expected to reopen Monday.

