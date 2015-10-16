Authorities clear scene after suspicious package investigation in downtown

Authorities have cleared a scene in downtown Charleston after the fire department's Hazmat team investigated a suspicious package.

CFD officials said Broad Street had been closed between Meeting and King Streets as crews responded. The street has since been reopened.

A building that houses the Charleston Federal Courthouse, 85 Broad St. was evacuated due to the incident.

Charleston police officials say the incident stemmed from a clerk opening an envelope and finding powder inside.

