Authorities clear scene after suspicious package investigation in downtown

Authorities have cleared a scene in downtown Charleston after the fire department's Hazmat team investigated a suspicious package.  

CFD officials said Broad Street had been closed between Meeting and King Streets as crews responded. The street has since been reopened. 

A building that houses the Charleston Federal Courthouse, 85 Broad St. was evacuated due to the incident. 

Charleston police officials say the incident stemmed from a clerk opening an envelope and finding powder inside. 

