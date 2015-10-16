Georgetown Co. debris removal to begin week of October 19

Residents living in the unincorporated areas of Georgetown County will see debris removal by the S.C. Department of Transportation beginning the week of Oct. 19.

Crews will only collect debris not bagged, with the exception of traditional household garbage, and not covered by insurance for private disposal.

Curbside pickup will not be available on private streets (those with blue street signs).

Debris must be separated into the following six categories for pickup:

Electronics

Large appliances

Household hazardous waste

Vegetative debris

Construction debris

Household garbage (bagged)

Residents should not place debris near a water meter vault, fire hydrant or any other above-ground utility, and should avoid placing it directly under power lines.

Contractors will prioritize debris removal based on which areas can be accessed safely for debris removal operations. In some areas, flood waters have not receded enough for contractors to reach debris.

If residents cannot safely set out debris at this time, or if contractors cannot safely enter submerged areas, additional debris removal passes will be scheduled.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All rights reserved.