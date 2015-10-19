Students making up for lost time after flooding cancels school

Monday morning, students in several counties will be in the classroom making up for lost time after historic rain caused flooding for parts of the Lowcountry in early October.

Berkeley County and Dorchester Districts two and four were all scheduled to be out of class for a teacher workday. After missing several days of class due to the flooding, Monday became a school make-up day.

Friday was set to be a day off for Charleston and Georgetown counties, but they'll also be in the classroom for a make-up day.

The flood waters forced many people out of their homes, closed roads, and even claimed lives.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says several roads are still closed as they work to repair washouts caused by the weather event.

