$200,000 lottery ticket sold in Summerville

Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery say a Summerville lottery player is $200,000 richer this morning. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Sunday’s drawing was sold at the Hot Spot at 2187 N. Main St. in Summerville.

A news release says the Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize when claimed. The ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, so the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.

The news release says winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Officials say the odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are one in 1,003,884.

For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

