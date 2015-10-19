Charleston Police: Man arrested for purse snatching, three strong armed robberies

Charleston police say they have arrested a suspect in a purse snatching and three armed robberies that happened between Aug. 24 and Oct. 7 in downtown Charleston.

Harold Junes III of North Charleston has been charged with purse snatching, financial transaction card theft, two counts of financial transaction fraud and four counts of strong armed robbery.

Police believe Junes to be a suspect in the following incidents:

On Aug. 24 at 11:45 p.m. a victim was walking on St. Phillip Street when a man tugged on the strap of her purse and broke it. The man fled the scene on foot. The report says the victim and a witness chased the suspect, but he got away.

On Sept. 26 at 1:50 a.m., two victims were in the rear parking lot of a King Street business when a man approached them from behind. The man grabbed one of the victims and threw her to the ground. He took both of their purses and left the scene, the news release says.

Later that day at 10:50 p.m., a victim was walking in the area of Warren Street and St. Phillip Street when a man riding a bicycle rode up to her, grabbed her purse off her shoulder, and road off.

On Oct. 7 at 9:30 p.m., a victim was walking on Cannon Street when a man approached her from behind. The report says he pushed her to the ground and grabbed her purse.

A news release states Junes is being held on $450,000 bond.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.