Margie Bright Matthews wins District 45 seat

Margie Bright Matthews has won the District 45 seat following Tuesday's election.

Matthews beat Al Fernandez for the seat once held by Sen. Clementa Pinckney, who was killed in the Emanuel AME church shooting in June.

The unofficial results had Matthews with 5759 votes to Fernandez's 750 votes.

On Thursday, Beaufort County officials said Matthews garnered 90 percent of their 967 votes.

The district seat serves people from parts of Jasper, Beaufort, Hampton, Colleton, Allendale and Charleston counties.

Following her win, Matthews discussed the need to fix the state roads and bridges, improve education and care for the elderly.

While she focused on the future, she said she also recognized the need for the election and that's something she will never forget. Matthews also spoke with Pinckney's wife on the phone who sent her congratulations.

Pinckney's family has been a big supporter of Matthews.

Democrat Margie Bright Matthews had to win a primary and a runoff election before Tuesday. She will fill the remainder of Pinckney's term which ends November of 2016; Matthews plans to run for re-election following the term.

Matthews graduated from the University of South Carolina, where she received her Bachelor's and law degrees.

She has worked as an attorney for the past 26 years, starting Bright Matthews firm in 1992.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.

