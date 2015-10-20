Rally against domestic violence to be held at MUSC

Coordinators at MUSC are displaying about 50 empty pairs of shoes to symbolize the lives lost to domestic violence homicide in 2014 at a rally designed to raise awareness about the issue.

A news release says there will be informational booths, including one about SANE, or sexual assault nurse examiner’s program, at the “Do No Harm” rally Tuesday.

It says survivors will be on hand to tell their stories and Charleston Police Chief Greg Mullen will give a presentation.

"Domestic violence is a serious problem in South Carolina," the release states. "The nonprofit Violence Policy Center ranks the state worst in the country when it comes to deadly violence against women."

The rally is set for 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the MUSC Horseshoe, 169 Ashley Ave. in downtown Charleston.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.