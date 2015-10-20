FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Center in Williamsburg County

A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is now open in Williamsburg Country.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office says the center is located inside the Williamsburg County Recreation Center at 2084 Thurgood Marshal Hwy in Kingstree.

A news release says citizens can register with FEMA and ask questions concerning any claims.

The center will be open Monday through Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Citizens can also contact FEMA using the following phone number 1-800-621-3362, or via internet www.disasterassistance.gov/ .

