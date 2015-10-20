CCSO: Man arrested for impersonating an officer

Officials say a man was arrested after telling an attendant at a uniform store he was with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, and trying to order police equipment.

An affidavit from the the Charleston County Sheriff's Office states that Paul Vick went into a uniform shop on 4520 Dorchester Rd. in North Charleston on Oct. 8, trying to buy items designated for law enforcement.

When the store attendant asked him for his credentials, he revealed a badge that appeared to have the words "Charleston County Sheriff's Office" inscribed on it.

The affidavit says Vick told the store attendant that he was recently promoted to Detective with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

It says he gave his real name and identification when he bought the police badge.

According to the report, the store attendant believed him at first, but became suspicious afterward and contacted CCSO to verify that he truly was one.

Vick was later arrested at his home.

Investigators learned that he was employed as a detention officer at the Al Cannon Detention Center between 1999 and 2001.

Vick was released on a bond of $2,105 after a hearing on Monday evening, according to the Al Cannon Detention Center website.

