Condé Nast Readers' Choice Awards names the best small cities in the United States

The city of Charleston, SC has a new title to add to its list of accolades. Charleston has been named the best small city in the United States, per the Condé Nast Readers' Choice Awards.

More than 128,000 Condé Nast readers rated their favorite cities in the U.S. The website states they received so much feedback, they had to divide their list to two — the country's smaller cities, and the country's bigger cities.

"With its beautiful gardens, vibrantly painted Georgian houses along Rainbow Row, and carriages clacking across cobblestone streets, Charleston remains one of the country’s most picturesque cities," reads the post on the travel website. "Underneath its sleepy charm, the city is known for its dynamic food scene—where destination dining reflects its English, French, and West African roots—along with a thriving theater scene, bustling King Street, and historic City Market. Come evening, stroll along The Battery and take it all in."

Readers gave the city an overall rating of 88 out of 130 possible points.

Santa Fe, NM followed second, achieving a score of 85.861 on the website.

Park City, UT ranked third, with a score of 84.866.

The locations on the travel magazine's "small cities" list all have populations under 150,000.

