Lanes reopen on Ashley River Road at Bees Ferry Road following serious crash

Charleston County Dispatch says all lanes are back open following an accident involving a pickup truck and a sedan at Ashley River Road and Bees Ferry Road in West Ashley Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers earlier said both lanes were shut down on Ashley River Road, and that one person was trapped inside one of the vehicles.

The accident was called in at 7:00 a.m. Charleston Police and St. Andrews Fire departments responded.

No word on the conditions of any victims.

