Fire at KapStone paper mill sends two employees to the hospital

Officials say a fire at KapStone Paper and Packaging in North Charleston sent two employees to the hospital Tuesday.

In a news release, higher-ups at KapStone said both employees were injured and transported to medical facilities after a fire started while they were working.

The release said the specific cause of the incident is unknown at this time.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation say they're aware of the incident and are evaluating to determine whether they should investigate.

No word on the conditions of the victims.

