Citadel, officials painting 'Charleston Strong' mural

Cadets at The Citadel, along with Mayor Joe Riley and State Senator Marlon Kimpson are working on a mural in honor of the Emanuel Nine.

The new mural includes the phrase "Charleston Strong" and an image of nine doves in the shape of a Palmetto Tree.

It can be seen on the College Park Rutledge Wall near Grove Street in downtown Charleston.

Anyone wanting to help paint the mural can do so until 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday or from 1:00 p.m. to 4 p.m Sunday.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.