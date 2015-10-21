Quantcast

Citadel, officials painting 'Charleston Strong' mural

Cadet Bishop Kinnie helping to paint the mural (Photo Source: The Citadel) Cadet Bishop Kinnie helping to paint the mural (Photo Source: The Citadel)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Cadets at The Citadel, along with Mayor Joe Riley and State Senator Marlon Kimpson are working on a mural in honor of the Emanuel Nine. 

The new mural includes the phrase "Charleston Strong" and an image of nine doves in the shape of a Palmetto Tree. 

It can be seen on the College Park Rutledge Wall near Grove Street in downtown Charleston. 

Anyone wanting to help paint the mural can do so until 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday or from 1:00 p.m. to 4 p.m Sunday. 

