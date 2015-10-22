Charleston mayoral candidates to participate in forum Thursday

All six candidates for mayor of Charleston are scheduled to participate in a forum on Thursday night.

According to a news release, the public will have the opportunity to hear from the candidates on top issue related to law and justice. Written questions will be collected from the audience and answered by each of the candidates.

The event is being sponsored by the Charleston County Bar Association, the South Carolina Chapter of the Federal Bar Association, the Charleston School of Law, Charleston Area Justice Ministry, the League of Women Voters Charleston Area and the Thurgood Marshall Society.

It will be held at Founder’s Hall at Charles Towne Landing from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Charleston residents will vote to elect a new mayor on Nov. 3.

