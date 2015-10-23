James Island Connector Run: The course, road closures and parking

Where to park for free. (Photo Source: James Island Connector Run)

Charleston city police have announced several road closures planned for the James Island Connector Run Saturday.

A representative for the department says all road closures will begin at 8:10 a.m. The roads closed will open back up at 10:00 a.m.

The start line will be at Bennett Street and Ashley Avenue.

Bennett Street to Barre Street, Barre to Calhoun streets, and Calhoun Street to the Connector will be closed for the run.

"The 5k run ends at the turn around point, and the runners load buses to return to the park," the representative says.

Organizers say Folly Road will not be blocked at all. People wishing to get from James Island to downtown Charleston Saturday morning will be able to take the Ashley River Bridge.

The James Island Connector run will start at 8:30 a.m. Race day packet pickup will begin at 6 a.m. at Cannon Park.

Organizers say the Courtenay Drive Parking Garage and various MUSC lots off of Calhoun Street will be available for free parking.

The run benefits students with disabilities through the scholarship program of the Gavalas Kolanko Foundation.

All participants who finish the race will receive a medal. Organizers say the top five male and female finishers for the 10K and 5K run will receive cash awards.

